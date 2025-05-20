Gabe Smith scored two of Moncton’s three second-period goals as the Wildcats topped the Rimouski Océanic 3-2 to win the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League title on Monday.

Loke Johansson also scored for Moncton, which won the best-of-seven championship series 4-2. Mathis Rousseau made 24 saves.

It’s the first Gilles-Courteau Trophy win since 2010 for the Wildcats.

Jonathan Fauchon and Jacob Mathieu replied for Rimouski in the third period. Mathis Langevin stopped 30 shots.

With Rimouski being the host team, both sides round out the Memorial Cup tournament entries. The Western Hockey League champion Medicine Hat Tigers and the Ontario Hockey League champion — and 2024 Memorial Cup runner-up — London Knights are also in the tournament.

Rimouski will open the tournament against Medicine Hat on Friday in the round robin.

This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 19, 2025.