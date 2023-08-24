Moneybagg Yo had one of his recent concerts shut down by local authorities, and it’s all because of “crowd control issues.”

According to Metro Times, the Memphis rapper was set to perform at Detroit’s Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre on Sunday (August 20), but had the performance halted by local Fire Marshalls at the last minute due to over capacity.

In a clip of the debacle posted by Akademiks, a massive crowd can be heard booing after news spread of the cancelation. Moneybagg also took to Twitter to share his disappointment at the cancelation, sharing a hand slap to the face emoji.

Check out the clip below:

“The safety of our concert goers is our first priority,” the venue, which has a capacity of around 6,000, said in a statement. “On Sunday, August 20, IBGM promotions hosted and rented the facility for the Moneybagg Yo Larger than Life tour, however due to circumstances beyond our control the length of the show was impacted by crowd control issues.”

They continued: “While it is our goal to provide an enjoyable experience for those who attend events at the venue, we will always put safety first, and abide by the regulations set in place by the City of Detroit.”

The packed concert comes a few weeks after Bagg was forced to cancel a string of upcoming shows supposedly due to low ticket sales. Ticketholders in Orlando and Philadelphia were notified that the Memphis rapper had called off his shows in their cities on August 3.

Floridian fans were particularly upset considering the Larger Than Life Tour performance was scheduled to take place the same day they received the news of its cancellation.

The 23-date North American trek was announced in early June and was scheduled to begin on Thursday, with Sexyy Red, Luh Tyler, Big Boogie and YTB Fatt making up the supporting cast. In mid-July, Lil Baby also canceled a slew of tour dates for his It’s Only Us Tour and fans didn’t take the unexpected news too well.

Moneybagg Yo’s latest tour is in support of his latest album Hard To Love, which debuted at No. 10 on the Billboard 200, earning 51,000 album-equivalent units in its first week. The album features appearances from Future, Fridayy, Lil Durk, GloRilla and others.