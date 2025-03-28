When a clown moves into a palace, he doesn’t become a king. The palace becomes a circus. Turkish proverb

If you want to understand the future and direction of a country, pay attention to the qualities and conduct of debates within it. This includes how deeply discussions are explored, the level of education of the participants and whether they engage in fact-based arguments or focus on entertaining, surface-level points to win approval.

When political and social leaders fail to treat serious or complex issues with the gravity they deserve, it signals a troubling state for the country’s democracy.

Democracy entered the field of politics with the assumption that every human being could make better decisions after thoughtful consideration.

The state of democracy and leadership

In today’s world, the people in power and the way they debate important issues on national TV often feel more like an entertainment show. A clear example of this occurred last month, when two world leaders argued like teenagers during a live press conference. It was one of the most shocking moments in political history, as the US presidential office seemed to turn into a circus. The way diplomatic norms were plundered left the global community stunned.

How can we navigate global diplomacy when the leader of the free world, the president of the United States, makes a sarcastic comment on another leader’s attire? Trump explicitly remarked, “He’s all dressed up,” while greeting him at the gate. This was followed by a reporter sarcastically questioning the visitor’s choice of attire: “Why don’t you wear a suit?” Interestingly, the vice president was seen laughing in the background.

Diplomatic relations often require leaders to maintain professionalism, respect, and a level of decorum, even in private settings but this all looked planned and deliberate. The entire exchange was a clear sign of the state of diplomacy. It was neither thoughtful nor serious, resembling a conversation you’d expect from a political figure who lacks the maturity to lead. Diplomacy is about subtlety, not blunt force.

The conversation felt like a mafia boss saying, “I have the power, the cards, I make the rules and you can’t speak.” But is this how a President should communicate in matters of diplomacy?

You won’t find footage of ruthless dictators like Hitler, Stalin and Mao mocking or belittling other heads of state in public.

The internet and the rise of populist politics

Sadly, in the 21st century, people think they’re so well-informed they don’t need expert opinions to make decisions. The problem is, the leaders they elect are more like entertainers, and this is happening globally.

When the internet was invented, it was supposed to be a tool for knowledge, giving people access to all kinds of information. It was expected to drive progressive politics, make democracy more transparent, and hold leaders accountable. Instead, it’s become a platform for entertainment, filled with videos, memes, reels, and distractions that keep people focused on trivial things.

Meanwhile, content creators churn out meaningless material on the internet just to make money, while audiences consume it as part of their “digital social life.” Wasting time on mindless entertainment has become the new norm. In a world where entertainment dominates, serious discussions are reduced to chatter or baby talk. It’s no surprise that even our choice of leaders is influenced by that same shallow focus.

Populist politics promotes entertainers

In any country, the most popular figures are always entertainers, whether sportsmen or film stars. So, when voters start seeing politics as entertainment, democracy turns into a theatrical performance. And when democracy becomes a show, the most entertaining person often ends up leading the country.

This is the reason why populist leaders like Modi, Trump and Meloni are gaining so much support. A fan-base culture emerged. These leaders know they can’t impress people with sound decisions, policies or intellectual depth. Instead, they create spectacles on TV to capture attention and win votes.

Populist culture shifts democracy from a system where citizens participate in decision-making to one where they’re simply spectators. This shifts society from logical debates to entertainment-driven discussions.

Today, in countries like India, debates focus more on spectacle than substance, and questioning the status quo often leads to being labeled an enemy of the state. In the US, debates are filled with noise rather than meaningful conversation.

Sadly, voters today often choose leaders based on how confident they look on TV rather than their actual actions. Politics has increasingly become show business. When politics becomes show business, the idea is not to have excellence, clarity, and honesty but to appear as if you do. The visual appeal outweighs the substance.

The Trump-Zelensky saga is a perfect example. These leaders are what we might call monkey leaders – more focused on the spectacle than on delivering real change. Let’s understand such leaders with a story:

The rise of monkey leaders

Once upon a time, a wise lion, known for his fairness and honesty, ruled the jungle of Ore in Africa. When a group of monkeys arrived, they were allowed to stay. Over time, their numbers grew. As the monkeys grew in number, they convinced the animals to elect a monkey king, ousting the lion.

One day, a lambkin went missing in the jungle, causing worry. The lamb tribe turned to the new king of the jungle in the hope that he would resolve their issue. The monkey king, full of energy, jumped from tree to tree for an hour but failed to find the lambkin. When asked about it, he replied, “I’m not sure when the lambkin will return, but you can see that I have exerted all my effort.”

This scenario mirrors what’s happening today with the rise of populist leaders. These leaders make bold statements and show action, but in reality, nothing meaningful changes.

Recently, India’s Prime Minister Modi stated on an international podcast that he considers criticism an essential part of democracy. Just days later, a comedian provided a reality check. He made a few jokes at the expense of Modi and his allies. In response, Modi’s supporters vandalized the comedy club and issued threats against him.

Autocratic or populist regimes often have leaders who suppress dissent, and figures like Modi, Meloni and Trump embody this appearance-based leadership style. They focus more on creating a spectacle and public image rather than real substance.

The world would be a better place if we started electing leaders with expertise, experience and sound policies rather than those who focus on appearances and popularity. News media often value leaders for their popularity, not their impact. Leadership shouldn’t be evaluated through popular ratings but through their impact on ordinary people.