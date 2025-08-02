The man accused of killed four people at a Montana bar on Friday morning lived next door to it, according to the Montana Department of Justice.

Authorities identified the suspect, who they say walked into the Owl Bar in Anaconda and opened fire, as 45-year-old Michael Paul Brown. He remains at large, and the search for him has continued into the weekend.

“The search is still focused on the area off of Stumptown Road both on the ground and in the air and includes multiple local, state, and federal agencies,” the Montana Department of Justice said Saturday morning.

The department also confirmed that the victims killed in the shooting were a bartender and three patrons. Officials have not publicly released their names.

Michael Paul Brown. Anaconda-Deer Lodge County Law Enforcement Center

Brown allegedly entered the bar at 10:30 a.m. and opened fire, killing four people, according to investigations administrator Lee Johnson with the Montana Department of Justice.

A motive for the shooting is still unknown at this time.

Authorities said Brown was wearing a tie-dyed shirt, blue jeans and an orange bandana on Friday. However, a picture released Saturday by the Montana DOJ showed him fleeing the scene, apparently stripped down to just his boxers.

Michael Paul Brown. Montana Department of Justice

Authorities have urged anyone who sees Brown to call 911. He is believed to be armed and dangerous, according to the Anaconda-Deer Lodge County Law Enforcement Center.