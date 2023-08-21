Aston Martin is adding a convertible version of the DB12, the Volante, late this year.

The car is powered by a 671-hp twin-turbo V-8. Its top speed is 202 mph. As with the hardtop version, Aston engineers made a host of improvements from the vehicle’s former iteration as the DB11. The aluminum-bonded body and chassis have been stiffened. The suspension and electric power steering were retuned to improve response and steering feel.

The hand-built V-8 is mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission that propels the car to 60 mph in 3.6 seconds. Aston was expected to debut the DB12 Volante last week at Monterey Car Week. The sticker price is expected to be around $265,000.

Sales are scheduled to start in the fourth quarter.