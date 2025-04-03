This is a customer submitted press release. Submit your press release.

Colorado Springs, CO – Moog Inc. (NYSE: MOG.A and MOG.B), a worldwide designer, manufacturer, and systems integrator of high-performance precision motion and fluid control systems, will highlight its line of satellite buses at the 40th Space Symposium in Colorado Springs, April 7-10. This year, Moog will showcase models of the company’s Meteor and Meteorite satellite buses at booth 1024.

Meteor is a mission-configurable propulsive ESPA Grande-class bus designed with seven decades of Moog experience in spacecraft components and subsystems that have been proven in missions from low Earth orbit (LEO) to geosynchronous Orbit (GEO) to deep space. It features the company’s radiation-hardened avionics, payload and mission configurable flight software, and modular/expandable payload power. The hydrazine propulsion system offers high thrust for collision avoidance, rapid orbit changes, and a controlled deorbit. The robust, all-aluminum structure derived from Moog’s ESPA provides radiation shielding and can support a range of payload configurations. Its flexible design and flight-proven systems and components make it ideal for dynamic space operations.

“We are pleased to highlight our larger Meteor bus that can host multiple payloads for a variety of missions. It is built on decades of system and component expertise and the continued investment in innovative solutions for the evolving space industry,” said Bob McArthur, General Manager, Moog Space Vehicles.

Moog recently announced the delivery of its first Meteor spacecraft buses for national security space missions, building on the company’s Department of Defense and Intelligence Community programs. Moog team members will be available at Space Symposium to discuss how Meteor can address your unique mission needs.

Moog will also showcase its latest innovations, including payload graphics processing units and Cascade High-Performance Space Computing-based Single Board Computer. Moog space avionics technologies, including radiation-tolerant and radiation-hardened flight computers, high-capacity memory storage, payload graphics processing units, and critical avionics for government and commercial applications, have flight heritage for all Earth orbits and deep space to support mission areas including Earth observation, weather monitoring, broadband data communications, and object tracking and targeting.

Space Symposium brings together global leaders from commercial, government, and military space. It provides a forum to plan for future achievements in space by bringing the international space industry community and key decision-makers together for informative educational sessions and important policy discussions.

