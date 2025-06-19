This is a customer submitted press release. Submit your press release.

Gilbert, AZ – Moog Inc. (NYSE: MOG.A and MOG.B), a worldwide designer, manufacturer and systems integrator of high-performance precision motion and fluid controls and control systems, is now accepting orders for software development units for its High-Performance Spaceflight Computing (HPSC)-based Cascade Single Board Computer (SBC). Cascade is Moog’s latest innovation for on-orbit computing, offering drastic improvement in both capacity and speed for edge processing for government, commercial, and civil satellite customers.

Complex space-based mission areas such as Earth observation, weather monitoring, broadband data communications, and object tracking and targeting all produce large amounts of data and often require processing on the edge to enable real-time decision-making. The Moog HPSC Cascade SBC is a radiation-hardened space computer for multi-mission, bus and payload applications for all orbits. It will offer up to 100 times the processing speeds of anything on orbit today and incorporates artificial intelligence and machine learning capabilities at the edge, enabling real-time information on orbit for split-second decision making. Cascade also offers robust cyber security features. Moog’s investment in Cascade reiterates the company’s commitment to equipping those who defend freedom and explore the universe.

Moog Developed the HPSC Cascade SBC through an internal research and development program in association with Microchip Technology (Nasdaq: MCHP). It features Microchip’s PIC64-HPSC microprocessor, which is a radiation-hardened, 10-core, RISC-V® processor. Cascade incorporates a SpaceVPX interface aligned with SOSA standards for maximum interoperability. It also incorporates Layer 2 ethernet switch capabilities for data communications, advanced fault-tolerance and error correction, and critical security protection features.

“We are committed to pioneering advancements in space technology that meet the rigorous demands of modern space missions,” said Chris Hodge, Moog Avionics General Manager. “The introduction of our Cascade computer marks a significant leap forward in on-orbit processing capabilities. Our collaboration with Microchip Technology exemplifies both companies’ dedication to innovation and our ability to accelerate the development of mission-critical technologies.”

All Moog avionics, including radiation-hardened flight computers, high-capacity memory storage, and high-performance graphics processing units for payloads, have flight heritage in all Earth orbits and deep space for government and commercial applications.

To secure availability in the first shipment window with a delivery by Q1 2026, it is encouraged to place orders for Cascade Software Development Units by August 2025. For ordering information, contact [email protected].

About Moog Inc.

Moog is a worldwide designer, manufacturer, and systems integrator of high-performance precision motion and fluid controls and control systems. Moog’s high-performance systems control military and commercial aircraft, satellites, and space vehicles, launch vehicles, defense systems, missiles, automated industrial machinery, marine and medical equipment. Additional information can be found at www.moog.com or www.moog.com/space.

