Salt Lake City, UT – Moog Inc. (NYSE: MOG.A and MOG.B), a worldwide designer, manufacturer and systems integrator of high-performance precision motion and fluid controls and control systems, will be hosting a presentation on the latest advancements in satellite computing at the Small Satellite Conference in Salt Lake City, Utah. The focus of the session will be Moog’s High-Performance Spaceflight Computing (HPSC)-based Cascade Single Board Computer, which is a radiation-hardened space computer for multi-mission, bus, and payload applications for all orbits. Its fault-tolerance and error correction, encryption and security features make it ideal for government, commercial, and civil satellite customers.

Moog Avionics Senior Systems Engineer Mark Broadbent will be joined by Tao Lang, HPSC Product Manager at Microchip Technology, for the Space Computing Advancements to Enable Next-Generation Missions side meeting at SmallSat. Together they will present the Moog Cascade Single Board Computer and Microchip PIC64-HPSC microprocessor, which is a radiation-hardened, 10-core, RISC-V® processor. This technology will offer 100 times the processing speed of anything on orbit today and incorporates artificial intelligence and machine learning capabilities for edge computing, enabling real-time information on orbit for split-second decision-making.

“Cascade leverages Moog’s decades of radiation-hardened avionics experience with the state-of-the-art innovation needed for the evolving space market,” said Broadbent. “We are thrilled to join Microchip as their early engagement partner to present our initial data findings at SmallSat.”

The Space Computing Advancements to Enable Next-Generation Missions side meeting will be held Tuesday, August 12 at 9:45 a.m. in room 155C. For more information on Cascade, including securing a Software Development Unit, contact avionics@moog.com or visit booth 1207 at SmallSat.

About Moog Inc.

Moog is a worldwide designer, manufacturer, and systems integrator of high-performance precision motion and fluid controls and control systems. Moog’s high-performance systems control military and commercial aircraft, satellites, and space vehicles, launch vehicles, defense systems, missiles, automated industrial machinery, marine and medical equipment. Additional information can be found at www.moog.com.

Contacts:

Media and Business Development

Katie Gibas

+1 716.254.8562

kgibas@moog.com

Investor Relations

Aaron Astrachan

+1 716.687.4225

investorrelations@moog.com

