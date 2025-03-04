This is a customer submitted press release. Submit your press release.

East Aurora, NY (Mar. 4, 2025) – Moog Inc. (NYSE: MOG.A and MOG.B), a worldwide designer, manufacturer, and integrator of precision motion control components and systems, will be presenting its advanced computing solutions for future space missions at the SATELLITE 2025 conference in Washington, D.C. March 10-13.

Complex space-based mission areas include Earth observation, weather monitoring, broadband data communications and object tracking/targeting. Therefore, today’s spacecraft missions demand on-orbit processing, high-speed computing, robust cyber security features, and artificial intelligence and machine learning capabilities at the edge. Moog space avionics technologies, including radiation-tolerant and radiation-hardened flight computers, high-capacity memory storage, payload graphics processing units, and critical avionics for government and commercial applications, have flight heritage for all Earth orbits to deep space.

Moog innovation will be featured during a partner session at SATELLITE 2025. Moog will share the latest advancements in its payload graphics processing units (GPUs) and High-Performance Space Computing (HPSC)-based Single Board Computer (SBC). Moog has multiple GPU configurations, all of which are radiation-tolerant to excel in the challenging environment of space. Our payload GPU technologies are currently in production for sensor payload flight applications.

The Moog Cascade SBC is a radiation-hardened space computer for multi-mission, bus/payload applications for all orbital regimes. It was developed through an internal research and development program in association with Microchip Technology (Nasdaq: MCHP). It features Microchip’s PIC64-HPSC microprocessor, which is a radiation-hardened, 10-core, RISC-V® processor. It incorporates a SpaceVPX interface aligned with SOSA standards for maximum interoperability. In addition to advanced computing power, it incorporates Layer 2 ethernet switch capabilities for data communications, advanced fault-tolerance and correction, and critical security protection features.

“Our dedication to innovation and collaboration are enabling us to push boundaries to develop the most advanced processing solutions for tomorrow’s space missions, while accelerating development cycles to bring these mission-critical technologies to market quicker,” said Chris Hodge, Moog Avionics General Manager.

Subject matter experts will be discussing the Moog GPU and Cascade HPSC SBC during a session at SATELLITE on Wednesday, March 12 at 5:00 p.m. in the Unveiled Theatre at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center. A GPU Demonstration will be available at the Moog Booth during the exhibition (Booth 2247).

About Moog Inc.

Moog is a worldwide designer, manufacturer, and systems integrator of high-performance precision motion and fluid controls and control systems. Moog’s high-performance systems control military and commercial aircraft, satellites, and space vehicles, launch vehicles, defense systems, missiles, automated industrial machinery, marine and medical equipment. Additional information can be found at www.moog.com or www.moog.com/space.

Contact: Space Marketing Communications, space@moog.com

Related