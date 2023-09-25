At press time, the Moonbeam (GLMR) token was trading at $0.2601, up 56.29% in a day.

Moonbeam’s trading volume has also surged by 1937.22% over the last 24 hours.

Upbit Exchange has announced that it will list the GLMR token.

Moonbeam’s native token, GLMR, has surged by an impressive 56% in the last 24 hours, currently trading at $0.2601 on various spot trading platforms. This remarkable price action is generating significant buzz within the altcoin market.

What’s driving this surge is the recent announcement that GLMR is set to be listed on Upbit, one of South Korea’s leading cryptocurrency exchanges, known for its pivotal role in token expansion.

Upbit to list Moonbeam (GLMR) token

Upbit’s decision to list GLMR has far-reaching implications, given South Korea’s stature as a major hub in the digital currency trading world. This listing has ignited excitement across the crypto industry, as it opens doors to a vast and influential market.

Moonbeam, as a prominent protocol within the Polkadot ecosystem, has been on a mission to onboard highly functional decentralized applications (dApps) and establish unique reward mechanisms for early supporters. Its strategic collaborations have contributed to its rising prominence. Competing head-on with the Astar Network, Moonbeam’s listing on Upbit is expected to amplify its reach and bolster its long-term sustainability.

The persistent Moonbeam bear market

For Moonbeam enthusiasts and investors, this surge comes as a breath of fresh air. GLMR had languished below the $0.2 mark for weeks, making this sudden leap a welcome development that recovers a substantial portion of its recent losses.

GLMR’s spectacular 50.2% surge is a testament to the growing interest in Moonbeam’s potential. The forthcoming Upbit listing has ignited optimism within the cryptocurrency community, offering Moonbeam a valuable opportunity to strengthen its position in the highly competitive blockchain landscape.

As Moonbeam pushes forward with its vision of facilitating decentralized applications and rewarding early supporters, its listing on Upbit marks a significant milestone in its journey towards achieving broader recognition and adoption.