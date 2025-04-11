MOONGA K., the genre-defying artist known for his electrifying sound and fearless storytelling, is back with a powerful new single, “hold on!” The track is the first glimpse into his highly anticipated country-inspired EP, OUTLAW, marking an exhilarating new chapter in his artistic evolution.

Official music video here:

Blending elements of funk, soul, and Americana-infused country, “hold on!” is a choir-driven anthem of resilience, echoing MOONGA K.’s commitment to breaking musical boundaries. The single was announced with a visually striking teaser filmed at a horse ranch, setting the stage for a project that redefines the cowboy aesthetic through a queer African lens.

“hold on!” encapsulates the spirit of OUTLAW—a narrative that follows MOONGA K. as a lone cowboy on the open road, guitar in hand, traversing through vast landscapes, small-town bars, and the unseen corners of the world. The accompanying music video, filmed across South Africa and Lesotho, will capture the raw beauty of MOONGA’s journey as an artist and outlaw.

A New Era of Storytelling & Sound

MOONGA K. describes OUTLAW as a bold reclamation of country music, a genre deeply rooted in Black history. This project pays homage to the Black cowboys of the 19th century, a narrative often erased from mainstream storytelling. Through “hold on!”, Moonga K. continues his mission to uplift underrepresented voices, embracing themes of courage, identity, and self-determination.

The release of “hold on!” also kicks off a dynamic visual campaign, featuring striking cowboy-inspired imagery and teasers designed to intrigue and excite fans. This cinematic rollout sets the tone for the OUTLAW EP, which will introduce more layers of Moonga’s sonic and visual world in the months ahead.

What’s Next?

Following the release of “hold on!”, MOONGA K. will continue to unveil new music, visuals, and live performances, culminating in the full release of OUTLAW on June 27, 2025. The second single, “stole my heart”, arriving on May 16, will further expand the OUTLAW universe with an evocative queer cowboy love story.

About Moonga K.

MOONGA K. is a multi-talented singer, songwriter, and activist, known for his genre-fluid artistry that blends R&B, soul, rock, jazz, and electronic influences. Born in Zambia, raised in Botswana, and based in South Africa, he has built a reputation as a fearless storyteller and boundary-pushing musician. His previous work has earned SAMA nominations, widespread critical acclaim from Rolling Stone, GQ, The FADER, AFROPUNK, and performances on major stages like Afropunk, Rocking the Daisies, and OppiKoppi.

With OUTLAW, MOONGA K. is set to redefine what it means to be a modern cowboy—bold, unapologetic, and boundless.

Official streaming link: https://onerpm.link/hold-on