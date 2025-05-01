false
product
moonhattanhenge
https://www.astronomy.com/picture-of-the-day/photo/moonhattanhenge/
Moonhattanhenge | Astronomy Magazine
David Gluchowski from Brooklyn, New York City Sitting in the middle of 42nd Street (waiting for a bus?) is a day-old crescent Moon in this shot taken at 9:10 p.m. on April 28. The photographer used a Canon mirrorless camera and 600mm lens, taking a 1/15-second exposure at f/6.3 and ISO 1600.
https://www.astronomy.com/uploads/2025/04/Moonhattanhenge-Lores.jpg
InStock
USD
1.00
1.00
article
ASY
2025-04-30
2025-05-01
161517
David Gluchowski from Brooklyn, New York City
Sitting in the middle of 42nd Street (waiting for a bus?) is a day-old crescent Moon in this shot taken at 9:10 p.m. on April 28. The photographer used a Canon mirrorless camera and 600mm lens, taking a 1/15-second exposure at f/6.3 and ISO 1600.