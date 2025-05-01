No Result
Moonhattanhenge | Astronomy Magazine

May 1, 2025
in Space Exploration
Moonhattanhenge
Moonhattanhenge | Astronomy Magazine



David Gluchowski from Brooklyn, New York City Sitting in the middle of 42nd Street (waiting for a bus?) is a day-old crescent Moon in this shot taken at 9:10 p.m. on April 28. The photographer used a Canon mirrorless camera and 600mm lens, taking a 1/15-second exposure at f/6.3 and ISO 1600.
