The Tsukimichi: Moonlit Fantasy Season 2 Episode 4 release date and time have been revealed. The episode will air on Crunchyroll. This anime series is based on a Japanese light novel series written by Kei Azumi and illustrated by Mitsuaki Matsumoto. It centers around Makoto Misumi, an ordinary high school boy who is unexpectedly summoned to an alternate world as a brave warrior. It follows Makoto as he embarks on a journey filled with challenges in this new and unfamiliar environment.

Here’s when the episode is coming out.

The Tsukimichi: Moonlit Fantasy Season 2 Episode 4 release date is January 29, 2024.

The Tsukimichi: Moonlit Fantasy Season 2 Episode 4 release time has not yet been officially announced. However, Crunchyroll usually adds new content at 1:00 PM, Eastern Time (ET), so the estimated release time would be:

10:00 A.M. – Pacific Time (PT)

1:00 P.M. – Eastern Time (ET)

7:00 P.M. – British Summer Time (BST)

8:00 P.M. – Central European Summer Time (CEST)

Where to watch Tsukimichi: Moonlit Fantasy Season 2 Episode 4

Viewers can watch the upcoming episode on Crunchyroll.

To catch episode 4, simply subscribe to Crunchyroll’s streaming services. Choose from their three subscription plans: the Fan subscription plan, priced at $7.99 per month, the Mega Fan subscription plan at $9.99 per month, or the Ultimate Fan subscription plan, available for $14.99 per month.

The official synopsis for Tsukimichi: Moonlit Fantasy reads:

“Makoto Misumi is just an ordinary high school student living a regular life, but all of a sudden gets summoned to the other world to become a “hero.” The goddess of the other world, however, insults him for being different and strips his “hero” title, before casting him off to the wilderness at the edge of the world. As he wanders the wilderness, Makoto encounters dragons, spiders, orcs, dwarves, and all sorts of non-human tribes. Because Makoto comes from a different world, he is able to unleash unimaginable magical powers and combat skills. But just how will he handle his encounters with various species and survive in his new environment. In this fantasy, Makoto tries to transform the other world into a better place despite the humans and gods having turned their backs on him.“