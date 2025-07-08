How to View Buck Moon?



July full moon of 2025, known as the Buck Moon, will appear on Thursday, July 10. This moon will be visible after sunset in each region. It will look larger and lower than usual. The Buck Moon is part of a rare astronomical pattern and also coincides with an important space anniversary.

The full moon will reach its peak at 4:36 p.m. EDT (2036 GMT) on July 10. However, it will become visible after sunset. In New York City, moonrise is expected at 8:53 p.m. local time. Local moonrise times may vary based on geography. Viewers are encouraged to check reliable websites like timeanddate.com or in-the-sky.org for accurate moonrise information in their area.

Why Buck Moon Appears Low in Sky?



The July full moon will follow a low path across the night sky. This happens because of its timing close to the summer solstice. Around the solstice, the sun travels high in the sky, and the moon moves in the opposite direction, staying low.

In 2025, this low path is more noticeable due to a rare event called a Major Lunar Standstill. This phenomenon happens every 18.6 years. It is caused by the sun’s gravitational pull on the moon’s tilted orbit. The effect makes the moon seem especially low or high depending on the season.

What to Expect During Moonrise?



Right after moonrise, the Buck Moon will seem larger. This is a visual trick called the Moon Illusion. When the moon is close to the horizon, the human brain makes it look bigger than it really is, even though its size in the sky does not change.The moon may also appear golden or reddish. This is due to Rayleigh scattering. As the moonlight travels through the atmosphere, shorter blue wavelengths scatter, while longer red wavelengths remain visible. This is the same effect that causes red sunrises and sunsets.Also Read: Wolfspeed Stock Price Analysis and Forecast: Market performance, investor outlook, key drivers & risks and analyst insights



Why It’s Called Buck Moon?



The name Buck Moon comes from the time of year when male deer in North America start growing antlers. It is also sometimes known as the Thunder Moon. That name comes from the thunderstorms that are common in parts of the United States during July.

Apollo Anniversary



This month also honors the 56th anniversary of the Apollo 11 mission. On July 20, 1969, astronauts Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin walked on the moon. Michael Collins remained in lunar orbit during the landing. To celebrate, sky watchers can try to locate the Apollo landing sites. Some areas can be seen with the naked eye, but a 6-inch telescope helps show more lunar features.

FAQs

What time is the Buck Moon visible on July 10?

The Buck Moon is visible after sunset. Exact moonrise times vary by location. In New York City, it rises at 8:53 p.m. local time.

Why does the Buck Moon look reddish near the horizon?

The reddish color comes from Rayleigh scattering. This happens as moonlight travels through Earth’s atmosphere and loses blue light, leaving only red and orange tones.

