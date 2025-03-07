Article content
Moosehead Breweries has just announced the “Presidential Pack” with 1,461 beers, one for each day of the Donald Trump’s presidential term.
Canada’s largest independent brewery (employing 300 people and distributing within Canada, the U.S. and 15 other countries) is aiming this marketing initiative at helping Canadians navigate the political anxiety of the next four years, or, in short, getting through Donald Trump’s term as president.
“If the start of 2025 has taught us anything, it’s that it will take determination to weather four years of political uncertainty — and what better way to make it through each day than with a truly Canadian beer,” Karen Grigg, director of marketing at Saint John, N.B.-based Moosehead Breweries, in a press release.
The beer-maker’s marketing of the pack emphasizes its historic roots in Canada, while aiming to help Canadians with much needed resilience.
“Moosehead was founded in 1867, the same year as Canada. And just like Canada, we’ve been through a lot over our 158 years and have persevered,” Grigg added. “While we can’t predict how the next four years will go, we have a feeling that this large pack will come in handy.”
The pack is available for purchase online, at a cost of $3,490 plus tax and deposit. It’s available to residents of Ontario, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia, with home delivery provided.
And just how long would it take to drink all 1,461 beers in the Moosehead Presidential Pack?
Well, the average time involved in downing a beer varies per drinker and type of beer. A light beer could be downed quickly but a stronger, more complex beer could take longer, say 30-60 minutes.
Moosehead urges consumers to “enjoy responsibly.” So, perhaps it would be best to stick with a moderate pace .
Assuming 30 minutes per beer (including drinking time and a break between beers), here’s how the numbers work out:
- 1,461 beers × 30 minutes = 43,830 minutes
- 43,830 minutes ÷ 60 minutes/hour = 730.5 hours
- 730.5 hours ÷ 24 hours/day = 30.4 days
However, that calculation assumes continuous 24-hour drinking, which is neither realistic, nor safe.
Instead, spreading out the consumption over the intended four-year period (1,461 days) seems more reasonable.
Even then, perhaps you want to keep in mind the federal guidelines for alcohol consumption, which state that three or more “standard drinks” a week can incur the risk of some cancers. (Worrying about Trump is probably enough to cope with.)
