Moots is known for its premium, hand-built bikes that focus on a high level of craftsmanship designed for dedicated riders. Now the company is bringing that same level of professionalism to its first e-bike, the Moots Express – although you probably wouldn’t realize the bike was even electric if you saw it whizz by on the trail.

As the company explained, “In the world of e-bikes, there was a clear path forward for Moots, applying decades of design and build experience into a purpose-built model designed to go the distance. The Express brings Moot’s electric-powered vision to reality.”

And that reality looks like a really slick gravel e-bike.

The bike is one of few on the market to include a removable battery that doesn’t create an overly bulky downtube, which is usually the first dead giveaway of an e-bike.

The Express claims a max range of up to 100 miles (160 km) from that 504Wh removable Shimano battery, though the company indicates that the real-world range can be impacted by everything from “assist level use, rider weight, elevation gain, wind speeds, and tire pressure.”

Matching that Shimano battery is a mid-drive motor from Shimano, specifically the EP801 drive unit that delivers 60 Nm of torque. The auto-shifting feature intelligently controls the assist level based on rider input, meaning a sudden tough climb can result in extra power without the rider needing to reach for the assist-level selector.

Those who prefer to make those decisions on their own can of course skip the auto-shifting feature for normal manual control. The left-side handlebar shifter stealthily controls the motor power assist levels, matching the right-side shifter that operates the rear derailleur.

The frame is designed for adventure riding with a pair of water bottle mounts in the front triangle including a three-pack mount that can accept frame bags, plus more frame mounts for bags on the front fork as well as additional fender mounts in the front and rear.

The Shimano GRX carbon wheels include 50c Panaracer GravelKing+ tires that come with “plenty of clearance to spare,” should riders want to add even wider gravel tires.

A number of other Shimano parts are found on the bike as well, including a Shimano LinkGlide chain, cassette, and chainring designed specifically for e-bikes to deliver precise shifting and durability for the extra torque the bike delivers. The drivetrain is a 1 x 11 system with a 47 tooth front chainring and an 11/50T rear cassette. You won’t find a single hose or cable on the bike, as every single one has been routed internally.

The 33 lb. (15 kg) e-bike comes in four sizes of S, M, L, and XL. Just get ready to pay a pretty price for an e-bike like this, to the tune of US $9,999.

Hey, it could be worse, at least you’re still in four digits. Barely.

Electrek’s Take

Come on, you guys all knew where the price was headed as we worked our way up to it. But hey, it’s still fun to check out what the cream of the crop looks like in terms of new e-bikes from premium handcrafted bike companies.

Most of us aren’t buying a Lucid, we’re rolling around in a Chevy Bolt. But it’s interesting to see what’s out there.

I would probably be scared to even throw a leg over a bike like this for fear of breaking something and having to pay for it, but for those that want the lightest, sexiest, and highest-end electric gravel bikes out there, hand-built by folks that live and breath this stuff… then this must be a dream come true.