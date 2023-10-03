2Pac’s brother, Mopreme Shakur, has addressed rumors Diddy was involved in the murder of the late rap deity.

Mopreme Shakur joined The Comedy Hype News Show on Monday (October 2) on the heels of Duane “Keefe D” Davis being arrested and charged in the 1996 murder of 2Pac days earlier.

“I don’t have to do anything. This individual [Keefe D] mentioned [Diddy’s] name. Law enforcement has a job to do. Will they do it? It does feel like Pac is being vindicated because back in them days when things were going down everybody thought he was crazy,” Shakur said.

“He may have not expressed it properly but that don’t mean he was wrong. Ya dig? So we’ll see.”

Mopreme added: “I’m fortunate enough to have my freedom. I consume media. I’ve seen interviews — these interviews they speak of that they used to land this indictment on this dude I’ve seen em’ and he’s saying things I got questions about.

“[Keefe D] mentioned certain people that may be accomplices so at this point in the game somebody’s accountable. Are they gonna make everybody he’s talking about accountable?”

Keefe D was arrested by Las Vegas police for Pac’s murder last week. The 60-year-old former gang member has been charged with “murder with the use of a deadly weapon with the intent to promote, further or assist a criminal gang,” marking the first time charges have been made in the 27-year-old case.

Keefe D has repeatedly name-dropped Diddy in interviews surrounding 2Pac’s death. He did it once again in July when he blamed the Bad Boy mogul for sinking the Death Row empire.

“If I wouldn’t have ever met [Diddy], I wouldn’t have ever been involved in this bullshit,” he stated to The Art of Dialogue. “I would’ve never met the brother. I never would’ve been involved in this bullshit. Me and Suge, we played on the same pop warner team and everything. My home boys helped put Suge in the game.

“It really crashed two people’s empire in one night. Mine’s for sure — Suge’s too. [Diddy] the only one still balling. He made our shit go down, man… He won’t even look out or nothing. Because he pitted us against each other, which was kinda smart. We’re Crips and Suge was Bloods.”

However, Diddy didn’t entertain questions about being involved in 2Pac’s murder as he brushed off Charlamagne The God during a 2016 Breakfast Club stop.