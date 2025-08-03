The Government Media Office in Gaza said that there are “more than 22,000 humanitarian aid trucks currently parked at the Gaza Strip crossing gates,” blocked by Israel.

“The Israeli occupation is deliberately preventing their entry as part of a systematic policy of engineering starvation, siege, and chaos,” the office said in a statement, adding that most of the trucks belong to the UN and international organisations and various entities.

Describing the situation as a “full-fledged war crime”, the media office said blocking the humanitarian aid violates international law and contributes to what it called the ongoing crime of genocide against the people of Gaza..

“We hold the Israeli occupation, along with the states involved through silence or complicity, fully responsible for the worsening humanitarian catastrophe,” the statement added.