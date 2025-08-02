More than 6,000 UN trucks carryng humanitarian aid remain outside Gaza to be let in despite Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) chairman saying in a letter to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres last week that he was willing to partner with them.

“UNRWA has 6,000 aid trucks blocked outside Gaza, awaiting the green light to enter,” Unrwa’s Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini stated on social media platform X on Friday.

The MEE reported last week that GHF chairman Johnnie Moore called on the UN to work directly with GHF to deliver “food at scale” on Monday but has not made good on his invitation.

