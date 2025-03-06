Repatriation flights of more than 1,400 Chinese scam workers resumed on Thursday, Thai television reported, as the Southeast Asian kingdom sought to show a crackdown on the flourishing fraud centres along its lawless borders was working.

Dozens of apparent Chinese scam workers were patted down as they left a bus and boarded a China Southern jet on the tarmac at Mae Sot airport in northern Tak province, according to Thai PBS footage.

They are among an estimated 1,400 Chinese nationals still due for repatriation mainly from the Myawaddy area of Myanmar, a notorious hub for scamming across the border from Thailand’s Mae Sot.

Several flights were due to leave for China on Thursday and across the weekend.

About 200 Chinese citizens suspected of involvement in fraud return to China under the escort of Chinese police on February 20 after being repatriated from Myawaddy in Myanmar. Photo: EPA-EFE/Xinhua

Beijing is handling the processing of its nationals, with many of an earlier batch airlifted to China a fortnight ago described as fraud suspects.