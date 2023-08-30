More information regarding the sudden and unfortunate passing of WWE superstar Bray Wyatt has popped up. TMZ reports Wyatt was not wearing an external heart defibrillator at the time of his death.

Wyatt was dealing with a heart issue stemming from COVID-19

In a recent report on Wyatt’s passing, TMZ notes that the WWE superstar — real name Windham Rotunda — told girlfriend and former in-ring announce JoJo Offerman that he was going to take a nap on Thursday. Offerman became concerned, however, after she heard the alarm going off about an hour later. She then discovered Wyatt in his bed, not breathing.

TMZ’s law enforcement sources say cops spoke with Wyatt’s immediate family, who said that the wrestler was dealing with heart complications he developed as a result of a COVID-19 infection in March 2023. The family noted Wyatt had a “weak lower part of his heart.”

The report goes on to note that the same week of his death, Wyatt was hospitalized with a heart issue. He had a follow-up appointment with doctors on the morning of his death. There, the report notes, Wyatt was advised to keep wearing an external heart defibrillator, which is designed to attempt to help people who may experience a sudden cardiac arrest.

While it’s impossible to know whether or not the device would have helped Wyatt in the scenario, TMZ claims investigators determined that Wyatt was not wearing the device. It was later located in his car.

Wyatt died from a heart attack on August 24, 2023, and was just 36 years old.