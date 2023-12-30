New Year travel plans have been thrown into disarray for thousands after Eurostar and Southeastern trains were cancelled amid flooding in tunnels beneath the River Thames.

National Rail says no services will run between Ebbsfleet International in Kent and London St Pancras International stations today – after initially hoping to resume trains at around noon.

Eurostar has cancelled a reported 20 services running from London to Paris, Brussels and Amsterdam days after wildcat strikes threw off continental festive travel plans.

But irate customers claim they were not informed until the last minute that they would be going nowhere after arriving at St Pancras today.

Elsewhere, Thameslink has warned passengers to expect delays on services because of a lack of staff. It told passengers to expect to wait longer for trains today, and to expect cancellations tomorrow.

Passengers took to social media to express their frustrations at an apparent lack of information from Eurostar on the cancellations in both London and Paris

Problems with flooding became apparent last night, when Southeastern tweeted to say it would be running ‘very limited’ services to and from St Pancras when one of the tunnels at Ebbsfleet filled with water.

The operator shared an image of the curved rail tunnel, its track completely submerged in water, and later posted a video of water gushing into the underpass.

It has since been established that the flooded tunnels are used by high speed trains such as the Eurostar to connect to the Channel Tunnel – kiboshing the possibility of international rail services going ahead.

Travel journalist Simon Calder posted on X, formerly Twitter, that St Pancras was in ‘chaos’ on Saturday morning.

Mr Calder later told BBC Breakfast: ‘We had some warnings yesterday afternoon that there were going to be problems because one of the tunnels beneath the Thames…was blocked because of flooding.

‘And at 4am this morning there was an announcement that both tunnels were blocked and there would be no trains initially this morning.

‘Eurostar have so far cancelled ten trains. Bear in mind, they’re all very heavily booked, that represents about 8,000 people.’

He later added on Sky News that families, including some hoping to spend New Year at Disneyland Paris, were scrambling to book flights to keep their travel plans on track – with some even opting to get the car and drive via Dover.

Despite the fact flooding at Ebbsfleet became apparent yesterday, international passengers heading for the continent appeared to be none the wiser when they arrived at St Pancras this morning.

One traveller named Jamal posted on X shortly after 5.30am on Saturday that departure boards ‘suddenly changed all trains to cancelled’ without warning.

He asked: ‘Is there a replacement train? What are our options?’

One would-be passenger, Parker Winston, wrote on X – formerly Twitter – that she had got up at 3.40am on her way to catch a Eurostar service, only to be forced back to bed after a frustrated journey.

Another customer aiming to get to London from the French capital wrote that there had been ‘no communication and no possibility to rebook’.

Camden councillor Liam Martin-Lane urged people to check if their trains were affected before heading to the international rail terminal.

He tweeted: ‘Absolutely NO Southeastern or Eurostar trains in or out of #StPancras.

‘Please check with the rail company before coming to the station, so that overcrowding can be avoided.’

Some questioned why Eurostar has never re-opened its stations at Ebbsfleet International and Ashford International south of the Thames, which it shuttered during the coronavirus pandemic.

The operator has never committed to bringing the stations back into use, with chief executive Gwendoline Cazenave saying earlier this year it would look to do so ‘once we can afford it’ in remarks reported by The Independent.

In an update posted on its website, Eurostar said passengers can reschedule their booking free of charge or cancel their booking for either a credit note or a refund.

Network Rail says no trains will run in the high speed tunnels at Ebbsfleet until the end of Saturday

Eurostar trains at St Pancras, which hosts direct railway services to Paris, Brussels and Amsterdam from London

The disruption comes after Eurostar passengers’ travel plans were derailed by wildcat union strikes in France days before Christmas (pictured: travellers at St Pancras during the strike)

The notice read: ‘Due to an infrastructure problem on the high-speed line near London, we’re having to cancel some trains on our route to/from London on Saturday 30 December. We are sorry for the inconvenience caused.’

Thameslink said: ‘Due to issues with the availability of train crew, we are still expecting disruption to our services today, Saturday 30 December, and tomorrow, Sunday 31 December. Please continue to check our departure boards before travelling.’

Southeastern says it has staff tackling the flooded tunnels at Ebbsfleet, but does not expect services to run through the passageways today.

It tweeted: ‘No Highspeed trains are expected to run today between St Pancras and Ashford International We are working to fix the flooding in the tunnels at Ebbsfleet.’

The latest trains crisis comes after British holidaymakers were held to ransom before Christmas, when French staff on Eurotunnel staged a wildcat strike.

Tens of thousands had journeys disrupted days before Christmas after unionised workers demanded a tripling of their end-of-year bonus of €1,000 (£866) before downing tools – blocking the Channel Tunnel and causing chaos in Paris and London.

Employees of Eurotunnel, a subsidiary of Getlink, said the wildcat strike was motivated by a ‘terrible deterioration of the social climate’.

All service between Paris and Brussels and Paris and London was scrapped after the surprise strike started, appearing to catch even the St Pancras station reception and security off guard as they tried to clear platforms of passengers waiting to board.

Closer to home, transport has been plagued for days by inclement weather, with services across the UK heavily disrupted by Storm Gerrit earlier this week and further chaos expected this weekend.

Windy conditions will sweep across the UK on Saturday, according to the Met Office. Yellow weather warnings for ice and rain have been imposed in Scotland.