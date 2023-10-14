Key Takeaways More women are saving for retirement now than in 2019, according to Fidelity, helping narrow the gender gap between men and women saving for retirement.

Fidelity reported a jump in new women customers this year compared to 2019, with younger generations of millennial and Gen Z women leading the surge.

Gen Z women are also investing at higher rates than other generations of women.

Compared to women of other generations, a greater share of Gen Z women are confident they will be financially prepared for retirement, according to a Northwestern Mutual survey.

Women are investing and saving for retirement at higher rates, with younger generations of women leading recent gains in a trend that could help narrow the gender gap in retirement savings between men and women.

Fidelity, a major provider of employer-sponsored retirement plans and the largest U.S. provider of individual retirement accounts (IRAs), reported a 48% rise in new customers who identified as women this year compared to 2019. When broken out by generation, that figure was 48% for millennial women, while new Gen Z women customers nearly doubled.

Fidelity said that Gen Z women between the ages of 18 and 26 are also investing at higher rates than other generations of women. More than 70% of Gen Z women surveyed said they invest, compared to 63% of millennials, 55% of Gen X, and 57% of baby boomer women.

Gen Z women’s higher participation in investing could help narrow the gender gap in retirement readiness. More than two-thirds of women across generations now say they’re saving for retirement, up from 66% in 2019. That compares to 77% of men, down from 82% in 2019.

While grouping people into two gender groups doesn’t necessarily capture all identities, it can be helpful in examining gender inequality in retirement preparedness. Overall, men’s average 401(k) plan balance is 50% greater than women’s, but this gender gap is less pronounced among younger generations, a 2023 report from Bank of America found.

Gen Z has begun saving for retirement at unprecedentedly early ages versus other generations. The median age to start saving for retirement among those doing so is 19 years old for Gen Z, compared with millennials at 25, Gen X at 30, and boomers at 35, a Transamerica Institute for Retirement Studies survey showed.

One factor in Gen Z’s early start to saving for retirement is that they are the generation with the highest access to 401(k)s and other workplace retirement plans, the report noted.

Compared to women of other generations, Gen Z women are more likely to report confidence they will be financially prepared for retirement. Almost six in 10 (59%) Gen Z women say they believe they will be financially prepared for retirement, compared to 43% of millennials, 38% of Gen X, and 48% of boomer women, according to a recent Northwestern Mutual study.