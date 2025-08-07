Insects and spiders are declining in tropical forests around the world. Mysteriously, losses are underway even in areas untouched by logging, mining, or farming. In these places, new research posits, more potent El Niños are driving the declines.

Drawing on data from more than 80 studies, researchers detailed a dramatic loss of butterflies, beetles, and spiders across tropical forests. But the losses were biggest among those that favor the milder, wetter weather typically seen during La Niña. For those species, the hotter, drier conditions associated with El Niño pose a challenge.

Research shows that as the planet warms, El Niños are becoming more frequent and intense. While tropical insects and spiders have evolved to manage the swing from La Niña to El Niño, the balance is increasingly tilting toward the latter, threatening further declines. The research was published in the journal Nature.

Insects pollinate flowers and decompose plant remains. Scientists warn that the loss of insects could send ripples through tropical forests.

