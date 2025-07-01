Image credit: Emirates/Website

Emirates is set to boost capacity and enhance passenger experience across several global routes, with increased flight frequencies, retrofitted aircraft, and wider Airbus A380 deployments.

Read-Emirates SkyCargo launches new vertical: here are all the details

In response to growing demand across its network, the airline will roll out schedule enhancements and deploy more of its newly refurbished Boeing 777 and Airbus A380 aircraft to key destinations including Shanghai, Zurich, Milan, Rio de Janeiro, Buenos Aires, and Singapore.

More flights and larger aircraft across the network

Effective October 26, Emirates will:

Add a third daily flight to Milan (EK101/102), operated by a Boeing 777-300ER.

Increase its linked Rio de Janeiro–Buenos Aires service (EK247/248) to daily flights.

Upgrade its Shanghai operations, with EK302/303 shifting to the A380 and EK304/305 operated by a retrofitted Boeing 777 starting July 20.

Deploy the A380 on its third daily Dubai–Singapore flight (EK314/315) this winter.

Further enhancements are scheduled for Zurich starting February 1, 2026. Emirates’ second daily flight (EK85/86) will be upgraded to an A380, replacing the retrofitted Boeing 777. On the same day, Premium Economy will debut on flights EK87/88 with a newly retrofitted A380, an Emirates media report said.

Retrofitting programme reaches 60 aircraft

These changes are part of Emirates’ ongoing aircraft retrofit program, which began in November 2022. The airline has completed 60 retrofits to date, with one aircraft undergoing a full interior upgrade every three weeks. The program features Emirates’ acclaimed Premium Economy cabin and refreshed interiors across all classes.

On the Boeing 777, the four-class layout includes up to 8 First Class suites, 38–40 Business Class seats, 24 Premium Economy seats, and 256 Economy seats. The four-class A380 offers 56 Premium Economy seats at the front of the main deck in a 2-4-2 configuration. Each seat features increased pitch and width, personal charging points, and a side cocktail table.

Emirates responds to growing global travel demand

Despite operating in a dynamic aviation environment, Emirates continues to scale up operations to meet increasing customer demand for both summer and winter travel seasons. The airline remains focused on delivering its signature onboard experience and premium service as it positions itself for further growth.

Passengers flying on retrofitted aircraft can look forward to a modernised in-flight experience across every cabin class, reinforcing Emirates’ long-standing commitment to comfort and innovation.