By Daniel Willens, Federal Legislative Advocate
Twenty-one Republican congressmen and women released a letter this week requesting that the Inflation Reduction Act’s clean energy tax credits be preserved. They emphasized that a comprehensive energy approach, including traditional and renewable energy sources, is the best way to support the United States as a leader in producing the world’s cleanest and most efficient energy. The U.S. has almost unlimited wind and solar resources, enough to power the nation many times over: In 2020, national electricity consumption equaled 3.6 million GwH, while the technical potential of our wind and solar resources are over 80 times greater than that.
Halting long-planned renewable energy projects would cost us and the planet. Members of Congress, led by Rep. Andrew Garbarino of New York, warned that axing clean energy credits would immediately raise consumers’ energy prices. The credits are also important for avoiding harmful air pollution. Pollution from burning fossil fuels used to be responsible for more than 1 in 10 deaths in the U.S. each year — more than 350,000 total deaths in 2018. As more people have switched to clean energy and EVs, we’ve gained healthier air, which means fewer asthma attacks, heart disease and premature deaths.
These 21 House Republicans deserve our thanks for defending clean energy:
- Andrew R. Garbarino, New York
- Juan Ciscomani, Arizona
- David G. Valadao, California
- Young Kim, California
- Vince Fong, California
- Gabe Evans, Colorado
- Jeff Hurd, Colorado
- Earl L. “Buddy” Carter, Georgia
- Don Bacon, Illinois
- Erin Houchin, Indiana
- Mariannette J. Miller-Meeks, M.D., Iowa
- John James, Michigan
- Mark E. Amodei, Nevada
- Thomas H. Kean, Jr., New Jersey
- Michael V. Lawler, New York
- Nick LaLota, New York
- David P. Joyce, Ohio
- Ryan Mackenzie, Pennsylvania
- Rob Bresnahan, Jr., Pennsylvania
- Jennifer Kiggans, Virginia
- Dan Newhouse, Washington
