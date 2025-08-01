More than a million people have turned out in Yemen’s Sanaa in a rally in support of a free Palestine, the chairman of the board of directors of the Yemeni news agency Saba shared in a post on X.

Algerian sports commentator and former footballer Hafid Derradji, in response to the rally, said in a post on X that despite the sanctions and humanitarian crisis the country faces, Yemenis continue to support Gaza.

“Yemen, groaning under the weight of its wounds, never tires of supporting Palestine. Nor does Yemen grow weary of doing so, even though it possesses nothing of this world but a free voice and sincere prayers.

“Yemen stands tall despite hunger, generous despite the siege on it, and steadfast despite oppression, for Palestine in the heart is can neither be bought or forgotten”.