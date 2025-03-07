America’s national parks are incredibly popular. More than 331 million people visited them last year. That’s more than twice as many people as voted* in 2024 election, more people than watched the Super Bowl and more people than bought tickets for Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour.

The Great Smoky Mountains national park in Tennessee and North Carolina was the most popular park to visit in 2024 and Gates of the Arctic National Park and Preserve in Alaska had the fewest visitors last year.

You can check out more statistics at the National Park Service dashboard.

*national park visitors are not all able to vote — they may be under 18, visiting from another country or otherwise ineligible to vote