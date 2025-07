Dozens of Palestinians in al-Mughayyir village located near Ramallah in the occupied West Bank have suffered from tear gas inhalation after Israeli forces had raided the village following an attack by settlers.

The Palestinian news agency Wafa is reporting that residents had confronted the settlers, as they were trying to enter the village.

In another incident, a Palestinian was injured after settlers had attacked a home under construction in the village of Nilin, also near Ramallah.