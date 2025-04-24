





In 2024, the provisional number of births in the United States was 3,622,673, which was 1% higher than in 2023, according to an April Vital Statistics Rapid Release report, a publication from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Brady E. Hamilton, Ph.D., from the National Center for Health Statistics in Hyattsville, Maryland, and colleagues present provisional data based on 99.92% of all 2024 birth records received and processed by the National Center for Health Statistics as of Feb. 4, 2025. The researchers found that in 2024, the provisional number of births for the United States was 3,622,673, which was up 1% from 2023. Per 1,000 females aged 15 to 44 years, the general fertility rate was 54.6 births, an increase of less than 1% from 2023. In 2024, the total fertility rate was 1,626.5 births per 1,000 women, which was an increase of less than 1% from 2023. In 2024, birth rates declined for females aged 15 to 24 years, increased for women aged 25 to 44 years, and were unchanged for those aged 10 to 14 and 45 to 49 years. For teenagers aged 15 to 19 years, the birth rate decreased by 3% in 2024, to 12.7 births per 1,000; declines of 4% and 3% were seen for younger (15 to 17 years) and older (18 to 19 years) teenagers, respectively. In 2024, there was an increase in the cesarean delivery rate, from 32.3% in 2023 to 32.4%; the low-risk cesarean delivery rate remained stable at 26.6%. In 2024, the preterm birth rate was 10.41%, which was unchanged from 2023. More information:

More than 3.6 million births recorded in the U.S. in 2024, up 1% from 2023 (2025, April 24)

