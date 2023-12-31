The authorities in the Gaza Strip say more than 5,300 seriously injured and sick people are urgently awaiting evacuation.

The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) is organizing transporting the people abroad together with the World Health Organization (WHO), OCHA said after reporting the figure on Sunday, citing the health authorities in Gaza.

In the north of the Gaza Strip, it has been possible to restore limited services in some health facilities including the Al Ahli Arab and Al Awda hospitals and some medical practices, OCHA said, again citing local authorities.

Here too, the authorities are working with the WHO and the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) to reopen more facilities. In some cases, this is being done at the risk of employees’ lives, as many areas are still under constant Israeli fire, the UN agency said.

Last Wednesday, the WHO said only 13 of 36 hospitals in the Gaza Strip were still able to operate, albeit with restrictions, with four of them in the north.

Many lack anaesthetics and painkillers, antibiotics, food and water and also qualified specialists.

The supply of relief goods remains difficult, with only a few lorries managing to cross the borders amid the bombardment and sealing off of the Gaza Strip.

Many roads have been destroyed, while attacks continue. The WHO did not initially provide the latest data on the number of hospitals able to treat patients.