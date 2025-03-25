Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Email marketing revenue is set to hit $13.6 billion this year – proof that email remains a powerhouse. If email is a priority for your business, you’re on the right track. But to make the most of its potential, there’s one thing you can’t afford to overlook: the health of your email list.

Over the past year, at least 28% of your database may have degraded, the latest ZeroBounce report shows. After analyzing more than 10-plus billion email addresses, my team found that invalid emails are still the biggest driver of data decay – accounting for 2.5 billion addresses. Other risky contacts, such as spam traps and temporary emails, also played a significant role in eroding list quality.

Why focus on the quality of your email list

Growing your list of contacts is worth every effort. Expanding your audience helps you reach more potential customers and increase revenue, but only if those contacts are valid. A bloated list filled with bad data means:

Many of your emails will bounce back and hurt your sender’s reputation.

You’ll lose trust with inbox providers, which measure metrics like bounce rates to gauge your legitimacy.

Your emails can start landing in the spam folder.

If you worry that your database may be hurting your email marketing efforts, here’s how to fix it – and keep poor-quality contacts from creeping in.

Plan regular email list cleanings

If you haven’t verified your email list in the past three months, now’s the time. Running your contacts through an email verification platform helps you remove outdated addresses, protects your sender reputation and improves engagement. Inactive or invalid emails hurt your metrics, take up storage space and inflate costs.

Make list cleaning a habit by scheduling it at least once a quarter – and set reminders to stay on track. Your inbox placement (and budget) will thank you.

Check new signups more carefully

Aside from validating your list once a quarter, you can take an extra step to ensure every new contact is genuine. Adding an automatic email checker to your signup forms helps block fake and invalid email addresses before they enter your database. This simple safeguard keeps your list clean in real time and reduces bounces.

Want fewer spam signups and stronger email performance? Filter bad addresses at the door.

Keep signup forms secure

Use CAPTCHA to prevent bots from flooding your list with junk emails. Without this extra layer of security, you risk gathering fake signups that inflate your list but never engage. CAPTCHA is a simple test — like selecting images or checking a box — that helps weed out bots.

Your email marketing platform may offer built-in CAPTCHA, or you can use Google’s reCAPTCHA to protect your forms. It’s a small step that makes a big difference in keeping your database free of fake and harmful emails.

Always ask for permission

If you want a healthy, high-performing email list, buying one is out of the question. So is adding contacts without their consent. Even your own customers need to opt in before you email them. Otherwise, you risk compliance violations and spam reports, which damage your reputation and can ban you from the inbox.

Permission-based marketing helps you get higher engagement and stronger relationships with your customers. If they didn’t ask to hear from you, they probably won’t respond well to your emails.

Delete unresponsive contacts

Have certain prospects stopped opening your emails? If so, they’re probably no longer interested in your offers, which is the best-case scenario. The worst? Their email addresses may have been abandoned, and email providers regularly purge inactive accounts. Why risk a high bounce rate since those contacts have already stopped engaging?

To protect your sender reputation and keep your metrics strong, segment and remove unresponsive contacts every six months. Set a reminder to clean out these dormant emails before they start hurting your deliverability.

Content quality matters, too

All these proactive steps help you maintain a healthy email list — some with near-instant results. But list hygiene alone isn’t enough. If your emails don’t add value to people’s lives, even real, engaged subscribers will start tuning out.

When your audience stops engaging, inbox providers pick up on the signals. Low open rates, poor click-through rates, and unsubscribes are red flags to Gmail, Yahoo, or Outlook. Over time, a decline in your metrics can push your emails farther from the inbox and hurt your ability to reach your audience.

Beyond removing obsolete and fake contacts, keeping your list engaged means consistently sending useful, interesting content. Whether it’s insightful tips, exclusive offers, or industry updates, make sure every email gives people a reason to open, read, and stay subscribed.