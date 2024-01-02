MORE than one in ten wig-wearers have seen their cherished toupees take off.

A hair-raising poll claims four per cent of Britain’s seven million baldies have covered up with a syrup, around 280,000.

1 New research shows that more than 30,000 Brit wig wearers had seen their toupees blown off their head Credit: Getty

And 11 per cent of those — more than 30,000 — admitted it had blown off their bonce in windy weather.

One, Richard Gorman, 42, of Maidstone, Kent, bought himself a £600 wig for his 30th birthday.

“I had just moved house and switched job, so not many people knew me, so I thought I’d take the opportunity to create a new me.”

But he recalled: “It wasn’t great in blustery weather.

“I went to Margate for a walk with some friends and the wind just whipped my wig clean off.

“I ended up chasing it down the beach, but it got blown out to sea and I never saw it again.”

He opted not to buy another, and can go out in gusty conditions with greater confidence, unlike famous rug-wearers including John Travolta.

He said that he now had his hair like former Strictly champ Bill Bailey, long at the back and bald on top.

Dense Hair Experts, which polled 2,000 bald or balding men, said four in ten have tried various methods of covering up their thinning locks.