LONDON (Reuters) – What matters in U.S. and global markets today

By Mike Dolan, Editor-At-Large, Financial Industry and Financial Markets

Group of Seven finance chiefs have much to disagree about these days as smouldering tensions on trade and currencies form the backdrop to the their meeting in Canada on Tuesday.

I’ll get into this and all of the rest of the market news below. Plus, in my column today, I discuss why the market’s initial calm over the latest U.S. credit rating downgrade might be misleading.

Today’s Market Minute

* The leaders of Britain, Canada and France threatened “concrete actions” against Israel on Monday if it does not stop a renewed military offensive in Gaza and lift aid restrictions, piling further pressure on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

* Donald Trump said after his call on Monday with President Vladimir Putin that Russia and Ukraine will immediately start negotiations for a ceasefire, but the Kremlin said the process would take time and the U.S. president indicated he was not ready to join Europe with fresh sanctions to pressure Moscow.

* China cut benchmark lending rates for the first time since October on Tuesday, while major state banks lowered deposit rates as authorities work to ease monetary policy to help buffer the economy from the impact of the Sino-U.S. trade war.

* The prospect of U.S. import tariffs on copper has been a bonanza for physical metal traders, but the resulting price turbulence has been a big headache for fund managers. Read the latest piece from Reuters’ columnist Andy Home.

* The current problem with Chinese economic data is that there is something for everybody. Bears point to slowing factory output in April, weak property prices and investment, soft retail sales and lacklustre growth in electricity generation. But bulls highlight resilient iron ore imports, recovering crude oil arrivals, surging installations of renewable energy and strong electric vehicle production. Find out how to make sense of it all in Clyde Russell’s latest column.

An awkward G7

Monday’s wobble in U.S. stocks and bonds on the latest U.S. sovereign credit rating cut seemed to calm quickly, but the dollar remained under pressure and bond markets across the G4 were on edge. Debt worries are beginning to rankle more broadly.

Japanese long-dated government bonds were the latest victims overnight after a poor auction of 20-year bonds saw 30-year and 40-year JGB yields soar to new record highs above 3% as the 20-year yield hit its highest since 2000.

The auction may be an ominous portent for an equivalent U.S. debt sale on Tuesday, where $16 billion of 20-year Treasuries come under the hammer.