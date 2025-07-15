By Mike Dolan

By Mike Dolan, Editor-At-Large, Finance and Markets

After a relatively quiet start to the week, markets on Tuesday will have to navigate a torrent of new information on U.S. inflation, bank earnings and Chinese growth, with a fresh jump from chip giant Nvidia thrown into the mix.

I'll dig into all of this below.

* China’s economy slowed less than expected in the second quarter in a show of resilience against U.S. tariffs, though analysts warn that weak demand at home and rising global trade risks will ramp up pressure on Beijing to roll out more stimulus.

* The 30% tariff on European goods threatened by U.S. President Donald Trump would, if implemented, be a game-changer for Europe, wiping out whole chunks of transatlantic commerce and forcing a rethink of its export-led economic model.

* Tesla launched its Model Y at about $70,000 in India, the highest price among major markets, as the U.S. automaker grappling with slowing sales bets on prospects in a country CEO Elon Musk has long criticised for its high import tariffs.

* China’s imports of major commodities presented a mixed picture in the first half, writes ROI columnist Clyde Russell, but if there is a clear trend it is that the world’s top buyer of natural resources is increasingly sensitive to prices.

* While the United States appears well on its way to a record corn crop, the top exporter is not completely immune to yield barriers moving forward. Read the latest from ROI agriculture columnist Karen Braun.

CPI, banks and Nvidia, oh my!

The artificial intelligence bellwether, already up more than 20% for the year and the first company to top a $4 trillion valuation, rose another 4% out of hours overnight after it said it plans to resume sales of the H2O AI chips to mainland China just days after its CEO met U.S. President Donald Trump.

“The U.S. government has assured Nvidia that licenses will be granted, and Nvidia hopes to start deliveries soon,” said the company, whose chief executive, Jensen Huang, is in Beijing.

The move is controversial in the geopolitical context and the White House, which has previously expressed concern that the Chinese military could use AI chips to develop weapons, did not respond to a request for comment.

After Wall Street stock indexes ended in positive territory on Monday, stock futures were higher again first thing today.