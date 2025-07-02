LONDON (Reuters) -What matters in U.S. and global markets today

Global stocks are tiptoeing higher, while the U.S. dollar continues to struggle at three-year lows against a basket of currencies. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell says the central bank is in no rush to raise rates – despite pressure from President Donald Trump. With a week to go until the July 9 deadline tariffs and a raft of key employment data in the next two days, market activity is, for the most part, pretty subdued for now.

Today’s Market Minute

* U.S. Senate Republicans passed President Donald Trump’s massive tax-cut and spending bill on Tuesday by the narrowest of margins. The legislation now heads to the House of Representatives for possible final approval, though a handful of Republicans there have already voiced opposition to some of the Senate provisions.

* The Iranian military loaded naval mines onto vessels in the Gulf last month, a move that intensified concerns in Washington that Tehran was gearing up to blockade the Strait of Hormuz following Israel’s strikes on sites across Iran, according to two U.S. officials.

* The United States could reach a trade deal with India that would help American companies compete in the South Asian country and leave it facing far lower tariffs, President Donald Trump said on Tuesday, while casting doubt on a possible deal with Japan.

* A core tenet of sovereign debt investment is that strong institutions keep down a country’s borrowing costs and vice versa. So then why, ask professors Ugo Panizza and Mitu Gulati, has the bond market’s response to U.S. President Donald Trump’s institutional norm-busting been so tame?

* It’s easy to come up with reasons to be bearish about U.S. equities given elevated valuations and the uncertainty surrounding the country’s economic outlook. But Stephanie Guild, Chief Investment Officer of Robinhood Markets, claims there is a positive trend cutting across all this negativity: capital expenditure growth.

Deadline? What deadline?

Blink and you’ll miss it. Two weeks ago, markets were fretting about the prospect of all-out war in the Middle East, as Israel and Iran bombed one another. One week ago, global markets were rallying in relief as the oil price cratered following the U.S. attack on Iran’s nuclear facilities, and a fragile ceasefire that appeared to be holding.

Now, with a week to go until Trump’s July 9 deadline on tariffs, markets have moved on to how long Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell can resist pressure from the president to cut interest rates.