Another day, another roller-coaster for world markets. Europe’s stocks and the euro have surged again on the extraordinary news that Germany is ready to take its foot off its debt brake, re-arm and plan half a trillion euros of funding for infrastructure.

Electrified euro markets and surging German bund yields stand in contrast to nervy Wall Street, where the S&P500 ended more than 1% in the red again on Tuesday based on concerns about a potential U.S. economic downturn.

This week’s salvo of U.S. import tariffs may also be spurring action in Beijing. China too has laid out plans for a further fiscal boost to help insulate its economy and enable it to meet its ambitious 5% growth target.

The combination of European and Chinese stimulus with hopes for some relief on the tariff front has lifted world stocks and helped ailing U.S. stock futures perk up ahead of Thursday’s bell.

Today I’m delving into the recent slide in the dollar, which has surprised many who expected trade wars and rancorous geopolitics to send investors fleeing to this ‘safe haven’.

Today’s Market Minute

* Trump declares “America is back” in his State of the Unionspeech to Congress, drawing catcalls from some Democrats whowalked out in protest. * Here are some key takeaways from his 100-minute longspeech if you don’t have time to read through all of it. * German political parties have agreed on a watershed debtoverhaul to revamp its military and economy, sparking a surge inEuropean markets. * Trump said U.S. lawmakers should ditch the 2022 bipartisan”CHIPS act” that has provided $52.7 billion in subsidies forsemiconductor chips manufacturing and production. * China is ramping up stimulus to guard its economy from theescalating trade war with the US and from changes it says are’unseen in a century’.

Haven no more? Dollar ‘smile’ looks lopsided

This week’s steep dollar plunge may be more remarkable than it appears on first glance because the greenback has failed to respond positively to intensifying global political and market stress, suggesting a profound shift in market behaviour may be afoot.

