It was the bond market’s turn to rally over the past 24 hours, with a stream of soft U.S. economic readings lifting hopes for Federal Reserve easing just as the European Central Bank is teed up for another rate cut on Thursday.

I’ll discuss this and all of the market news below, and then in today’s column, I explore Switzerland’s deflation dilemma and explain why all investors should care what happens with the Swiss franc.

Today’s Market Minute

* U.S. President Donald Trump signed a proclamation on Wednesday banning the citizens of 12 countries from entering the United States, saying the move was needed to protect against “foreign terrorists” and other security threats.

* Hardline conservative Republicans in the U.S. Senate and billionaire Elon Musk showed no sign of softening opposition to President Donald Trump’s tax-cut and spending bill on Wednesday, as they pushed for deeper reductions in government outlays.

* The euro steadied near six-week highs against the dollar ahead of an expected interest rate cut from the European Central Bank on Thursday, while the U.S. currency recovered modestly from a dip after data renewed fears of slow growth and high inflation.

* Investors, consumers and policymakers may justifiably fear the specter of tariff-fueled inflation later this year and beyond, but Reuters columnist Jamie McGeever says it’s powerful global disinflationary forces that are weighing most heavily right now.

* The Trump administration’s latest efforts to curb U.S. petrochemical exports to China could end up hurting the U.S. energy sector just as much, or more, than the Chinese economy, argues Reuters columnist Ron Bousso.

ECB to cut, Fed hopes up

The ECB is widely expected to cut its main interest rate to 2% later today, effectively bringing inflation-adjusted rates back to zero for the first time in almost two years as May headline inflation has already returned to target.

The big question now is whether the ECB will signal that it will pause during the summer while the murky global trade picture clears up – much as the Bank of Canada did on Wednesday.

Aside from questions about ECB boss Christine Lagarde seeing out her full term as president, the focus of the press conference will likely be on possible ECB plans for coping with potentially outsize euro strength ahead. There will also be close attention paid to the ECB’s signalling regarding its balance sheet runoff.

European stocks pushed higher on Thursday. The euro held above $1.14 ahead of the ECB decision, after the dollar skidded lower again Wednesday. The move in the greenback was largely driven by a series of weak readings on U.S. private sector jobs and service sector activity for May.