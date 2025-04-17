What matters in U.S. and global markets today

As the Federal Reserve takes a hawkish turn in the face of another Wall Street swoon, the European Central Bank appears set to ease borrowing rates again – or at least that’s what markets expect.

* European shares were mixed on Thursday as investors parsed corporate earnings to gauge the fallout of U.S. President Donald Trump’s erratic trade policies, while awaiting the European Central Bank’s policy decision later in the day.

* Japan is “deeply concerned” over global economic fallout from U.S. President Donald Trump’s trade tariffs, Finance Minister Katsunobu Kato said on Thursday in the government’s strongest warning yet as the two nations began trade talks.

* U.S. President Donald Trump’s desire for a stronger yen against the dollar is almost certain to figure into trade negotiations with Japan, but analysts say any effort to shift the currencies is fraught with risks for both sides.

* U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said on Wednesday the Fed would wait for more data on the economy’s direction before changing interest rates, but cautioned that President Donald Trump’s tariff policies risked pushing inflation and employment further from the central bank’s goals.

* Plans are afoot for an American-owned company seized by the Kremlin and placed under state control to be used to supply food to the Russian army, a document seen by Reuters showed, potentially threatening Moscow’s warming relations with the U.S.

ECB set to ease as Fed delivers hawkish twist

The final trading day of a holiday-shortened week for U.S. markets is seeing stock futures reclaim some of Wednesday’s steep tech-led losses. An earnings beat from Taiwan’s TSMC, and its unchanged revenue growth outlook, helped steady the chip ship, which had wobbled again yesterday as new licensing fees linked to the U.S.-China trade spat sank Nvidia stock by almost 7%.

But if investors expected the Fed to bail the market out, Chair Jay Powell made it clear that’s not happening any time soon.