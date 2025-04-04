What matters in U.S. and global markets today

By Mike Dolan, Editor-At-Large, Financial Industry and Financial Markets

It’s Friday, so today I’ll provide a quick overview of what’s happening in global markets and then offer you some weekend reading suggestions away from the headlines.

I’d love to hear from you, so please reach out to me at mike.dolan@thomsonreuters.com.

Today’s Market Minute

* Trump’s tariffs have sown fears of trade wars, recession and a $2,300 iPhone.

* How many people does it take to slap a tariff on a penguin? One. Donald Trump’s formula for calculating his tariffs mean even remote, frozen islands inhabited solely by the little birds are getting hit by those levies.

* Japanese banks are the latest casualty in the market turmoil that Trump’s tariffs have unleashed, with a sector index in Tokyo staging its biggest one-day fall since last August.

* French President Emmanuel Macron has called for European companies to suspend planned investment in the US after Trump’s announcement of sweeping global tariffs on American imports.

* Trump’s tariffs are worrying some at home too. One US Senate Republican is pushing to require congressional approval for new tariffs.

‘Magnificent’ bear

The still ongoing tariff-inspired rout on Wall Street and in stock markets around the world centres heavily on the once ‘Magnificent Seven’ megacap U.S. tech stocks, which are now likely in the front line of the global trade war.

Thursday saw the biggest one-day losses for U.S. equity indexes since the pandemic shocks of 2020, with drops of 4-7%. Popular funds tracking the ‘Mag 7’ tumbled in time, losing 7% on the day and clocking a 25% drop from December’s record highs. The group is now in a technical bear market for the first time since it emerged two years ago.

The ‘Mag 7’ epitomized the “U.S. exceptionalism” theme for investors around the world, so many suspect this rapid reversal may be emblematic of how the trade shock will unfold. Europe, for one, sees Big Tech as a legitimate target in likely tariff retaliation, as the U.S. runs a trade surplus in services and digital-related trade with the region.

French President Emmanuel Macron called on European firms to suspend U.S. investments until negotiations get underway.

With U.S. President Donald Trump claiming his trade plans are “going well”, U.S. and global recession fears are mounting. In a note entitled “There will be Blood”, JPMorgan on Thursday raised its chances of a worldwide economic recession this year to 60% from 40%.