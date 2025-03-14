What matters in U.S. and global markets today

By Mike Dolan, Editor-At-Large, Financial Industry and Financial Markets

It’s Friday, so today I’ll provide a quick overview of what’s happening in global markets and then offer you some weekend reading suggestions away from the headlines.

Today’s Market Minute

* U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday threatened to slap a 200% tariff on wine, cognac and other alcohol imports from Europe, opening a new front in a global trade war that has roiled financial markets and raised recession fears.

* Top U.S. Senate Democrat Chuck Schumer on Thursday said he would vote to advance a Republican stopgap funding bill, signaling that his party would provide the votes to avert a government shutdown.

*The European Central Bank has given UniCredit approval to buy up to 29.9% of Commerzbank, the Italian bank said on Friday, adding it would likely wait until next year before deciding whether to pursue an acquisition.

* Germany’s Chancellor-in-waiting Friedrich Merz urged sceptical lawmakers on Thursday to back his proposals for a massive increase in state borrowing, framing them as a test for Germany to stand tall on the world stage and safeguard European security.

* China’s Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office reposted a commentary criticising CK Hutchison’s port deal with U.S. firm BlackRock as a betrayal of China, sending shares of the Hong Kong-based conglomerate sharply lower on Friday.

Shutdown reprieve

The S&P 500 on Thursday clocked a technical 10% correction from recent highs for the first time since 2023, but it may get some relief at the end of a torrid week from signs that a partial U.S. government shutdown may be averted.

With losses of more than 4% for the week through Thursday’s close, the S&P 500 was on course for its worst week in two years, but futures bounced overnight as one of the multiple clouds hanging over the market appeared to pass after the bell.

Top U.S. Senate Democrat Chuck Schumer said he would vote to advance a Republican stopgap funding bill, signaling that his party would provide the votes needed to avert a government shutdown before the midnight deadline on Friday.

But risk of a partial government shutdown was just one of the uncertainties weighing on stocks, which include an escalating global trade war and fears that it may sow a rare downturn in the economy.

With few major economic updates this week and the Federal Reserve’s latest policy meeting coming next week, markets will likely focus today on the University of Michigan’s latest survey on consumer confidence.