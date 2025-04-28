By Mike Dolan

Morning Bid U.S.

A look at the day ahead in U.S. and global markets from Mike Dolan

The furious April for U.S. markets has calmed down a bit as the month draws to a close on Wednesday, and now its time to consider the costs to the real economy.

Today’s Market Minute

* U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent says he does not back President Donald Trump’s assertion that tariff talks with China are under way.

* Trump urges Russia to stop its attacks in Ukraine and suggests Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy is ready to give up Crimea as the price of a peace deal with Russia.

* Canadian prosecutors charge a 30-year-old Vancouver resident with murder for killing at least 11 people and injuring dozens after he rammed an SUV through a crowd at a Filipino community festival in the western Canadian city.

* Risks are high the global economy will slip into a recession this year, according to a majority of economists in a Reuters poll.

* The euro’s unexpected surge since Trump’s big tariff announcement is likely to shave at least a couple of percentage points off European company earnings, adding to the impact of the levies themselves, according to economists.

The toll from Trump’s tariffs

Some signs of de-escalation of the U.S.-China trade war encouraged a rally in Wall Street stocks last week, while U.S. Treasuries and the dollar were steadied by President Donald Trump’s claim that he did not intend to fire Jerome Powell, despite his blistering attacks on the Federal Reserve Chair.

Anxiety persists, however, as none of the major economic or corporate concerns of the past few month have been resolved and policy visibility remains low.

U.S. stock index futures were slightly in the red again ahead of Monday’s open. Despite last week’s bounce, the S&P 500 remains down 2.6% since the April 2 Trump tariff announcements and down 6.5% for the year to date. The tech-heavy Nasdaq is still down 11% for 2025.

Some of the trade relief from last week was dialed back a bit over the weekend. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent on Sunday did not confirm Trump’s assertion that tariff talks with China were under way and said he did not know if the U.S. president had talked to Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Attention now turns to the toll Trump’s tumultuous first 100 days in office have taken on the real economy. This milestone will be marked on Wednesday.

Even though the first quarter gross domestic product estimate coming on Wednesday does not capture the period since the April 2 tariff announcement, there is still a significant risk of a negative growth print.