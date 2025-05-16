By Mike Dolan

LONDON (Reuters) – What matters in U.S. and global markets today

By Mike Dolan, Editor-At-Large, Financial Industry and Financial Markets

Wall Street stocks look set to sustain this week’s gains, fueled by trade de-escalation hopes and soft April inflation readings. But investors will no doubt be conscious of the still-febrile state of the economy and policymaking.

I’ll dive into all the details below and be back with more columns and reading suggestions next week.

Today’s Market Minute

* Russian and Ukrainian negotiators met in Istanbul on Friday for their first peace talks in more than three years as both sides come under pressure from U.S. President Donald Trump to end Europe’s deadliest conflict since World War Two.

* Trump on Thursday announced deals totaling more than $200 billion between the United States and the United Arab Emirates, including a $14.5 billion commitment between Boeing, GE Aerospace and Etihad Airways.

* India is considering plans to dramatically increase the water it draws from a major river that feeds Pakistani farms downstream, as part of retaliatory action for a deadly April attack on tourists that New Delhi blames on Islamabad.

* The steady, gradual decline in U.S. inflation has recently come with an unwelcome side effect: rising ‘real’ borrowing costs. With the Federal Reserve’s official policy rate on hold and the benchmark 10-year Treasury yield edging higher, inflation-adjusted interest rates are rising, effectively tightening monetary policy and financial conditions. Read Reuters columnist Jamie McGeever’s latest analysis.

* China has focused on expanding its export markets across the ‘Global South’, particularly in Southeast Asia. But this is creating a new ‘China shock’ as the region’s manufacturers struggle to compete. Check out the column from Manishi Raychaudhuri, the founder of Emmer Capital Partners Ltd.

Trade and inflation relief

The S&P 500 is back in positive territory for the year for the first time since February, and futures point to modest further gains on Friday. The VIX “fear index” of equity volatility has fallen to its lowest point since March, as has the Treasury market equivalent.

U.S. tech and aircraft firms got a boost this week following the announcement of new orders from Middle East countries that Trump has visited this past week.

Meanwhile, a surprise drop in April U.S. producer prices helped Treasuries rally on Thursday. Ten-year Treasury yields tumbled back to as low as 4.40% on Friday, down 15 basis points from Thursday’s intraday peak. The dollar was on the back foot as a result.