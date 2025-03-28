What matters in U.S. and global markets today

By Mike Dolan, Editor-At-Large, Financial Industry and Financial Markets

It’s Friday, so today I’ll provide a quick overview of what’s happening in global markets and then offer you some weekend reading suggestions away from the headlines.

Today’s Market Minute

* The Trump administration has proposed a new, more expansive minerals deal with Ukraine, according to three people familiar with the ongoing negotiations and a summary of a draft proposal obtained by Reuters.

* CoreWeave reduced the size of its U.S. initial public offering and priced its shares below the indicated range, the company said on Thursday, dampening expectations that the listing would boost investor appetite for IPOs.

* Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said on Thursday that he would respond with unspecified trade actions if U.S. President Donald Trump imposes new auto tariffs that have expanded a global trade war and hammered stocks.

* Oil prices retreated on Friday amid tariff-related demand concerns, but headed for a third weekly gain on a tightening global supply outlook after the U.S. placed more pressure on Venezuelan and Iranian oil trade.

* Core consumer inflation in Japan’s capital accelerated in March on steady gains in food costs, data showed on Friday, keeping alive market expectations of a near-term interest rate hike.

The market’s epic swoon

While the week’s trade war fears have cast a pall over world stock markets, bond markets are grappling with a complex mix of subdued inflation, tariff-related future price fears and mounting public debt.

U.S. President Donald Trump’s auto tariff announcement this week elicited promises of retaliatory action as well as last minute negotiations to head off further sweeping tariff moves next week.

Most economists’ believe a widespread trade war will depress global growth and lift inflation – by how much and for how long remains a matter of debate.

Wall Street clearly isn’t happy with what it’s seeing. The S&P 500 closed in the red again on Thursday, cowering below its 200-day moving average as the first quarter limps to a close.

With stocks around the world deep in the red again on Friday, U.S. futures are down again ahead of the bell.

Trade war concerns remain the dominant issue rattling markets, but rancorous geopolitics – over messy Ukraine ceasefire talks and also Trump’s apparent desire to annex Greenland – aren’t helping.