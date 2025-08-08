By Mike Dolan

LONDON (Reuters) – What matters in U.S. and global markets today

By Mike Dolan, Editor-At-Large, Finance and Markets

The S&P 500 may have stalled on Thursday, but the Nasdaq hit a new high, as a week of positive earnings surprises and rising Fed easing expectations overshadowed tariff worries and a few isolated stock flubs. Tech excitement continues to push up all major index futures ahead of Friday’s bell.

* The stock stumbles on Thursday included an outsize 14% earnings-day hit to pharma giant Eli Lilly after a disappointing drug trial and a 3% drop in Intel after Trump demanded the resignation of its CEO due to Chinese links.

* Longer-term Fed easing expectations were buoyed after Trump said he will nominate Council of Economic Advisors Chairperson Stephen Miran to temporarily fill Adriana Kugler’s vacant board seat and dovish Fed Governor Chris Waller was reported to be his top pick for the Chair next year. JPMorgan now expects a rate cut next month, and the futures market is pricing in rates as low as 3% by the end of next year, about 20 basis points lower than expected a month ago.

* U.S. Treasury yields flatlined and the dollar nudged higher, as Thursday’s long-bond auction continued a week of lukewarm debt sales and weekly jobless claims data showed few signs of the softness flagged in last week’s payrolls report. Sterling was firmer after the Bank of England only narrowly voted to cut rates on Thursday, and the peso was steady after Mexico’s central bank eased again too.

* U.S. gold futures climbed to a record high on Friday after a Financial Times report said the United States had imposed tariffs on imports of one kilo and 100 ounce gold bars, a move that could impact Switzerland, the world’s largest gold refining hub. Crude oil prices fell to two-month lows as the expected talks between Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin raised the prospect of easing sanctions on Russia.

Today’s Market Minute:

* U.S. President Donald Trump has wielded the threat of tariffs as an all-purpose foreign policy weapon. With a Friday deadline for Russia to agree to peace in Ukraine or have its oil customers face secondary tariffs, Trump has found a novel, but risky, use for his favorite trade tool.

* OpenAI launched on Thursday its GPT-5 artificial intelligence model, the highly anticipated latest installment of a technology that has helped transform global business and culture.

* Israel’s political-security cabinet approved a plan early on Friday to take control of Gaza City, as the country expands its military operations despite intensifying criticism at home and abroad over the devastating almost two-year-old war.