By Mike Dolan

LONDON (Reuters) – What matters in U.S. and global markets today

By Mike Dolan, Editor-At-Large, Finance and Markets

Japan’s yen strengthened on Monday as embattled Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba vowed to stay on as leader even after his ruling coalition lost its majority in Sunday’s upper house elections.

I’ll dive into this and the rest of today’s market news below. Make sure to check out today’s column, where I discuss why a sudden shift in the euro and the threat of U.S. tariffs may give the European Central Bank a reason to pause rate cuts, even as deeper tensions may be quietly building.

Today’s Market Minute

* Japan’s ruling coalition lost control of the upper house in an election on Sunday, further weakening Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba’s grip on power even as he vowed to remain party leader, citing a looming tariff deadline with the United States.

* The fringe far-right Sanseito party emerged as one of the biggest winners in Japan’s upper house election on Sunday, gaining support with warnings of a “silent invasion” of immigrants, and pledges for tax cuts and welfare spending.

* BP named Albert Manifold, the former boss of building materials producer CRH, as its new chairman on Monday, as it looks to address investor concerns about its strategy and weak share performance.

* The high-stakes clash between Exxon Mobil and Chevron over a prized South American oilfield may be a sign of what’s to come in the oil and gas industry as competition for a shrinking pool of prime assets heats up, writes ROI energy columnist Ron Bousso.

* Asia’s run of subdued imports of liquefied natural gas is set to extend for another month in July, with the top-importing region on track for a tiny increase from June. Read the latest from ROI columnist Clyde Russell.

Yen bounces as Japan PM hangs on

With markets rushing to price ‘worst case’ scenarios earlier this month, including the chance of a leadership hiatus just as next week’s August 1 tariff deadline hits, the outcome was seen as something of a relief. Even though pressure remains on Ishiba, his pledge to remain as PM offers at least some focus for any last minute trade negotiations.

Japanese markets were closed for a holiday and global currency markets offered the only clear sign of a reaction. The yen, which had hit a three-month low of 149.18 per dollar last week, firmed to just under 147.7 after the results. That dragged the dollar down across the board.

The other big movers first thing have been in global bond markets, where U.S. Treasury yields and European equivalents – perhaps in some read-across to Japanese investor flows – fell notably.