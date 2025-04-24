Once an idyllic, tourist-friendly destination nicknamed “mini Switzerland,” Baisaran Valley is now the site of a devastating and unprecedented terrorist attack, which has claimed 26 lives yet. As scenes of gunshots and helpless victims reverberate and replay through news channels and the internet, host Nidhi Sharma asks Hakeem Irfan Rashid, ET’s Kashmir expert, to explain the whys, hows and what next. He discusses the calculated nature of the attack, the shocking targeting of civilians, and the …Read Morelarger implications for Kashmir’s image of normalcy post-Article 370, the absence of security infrastructure in remote regions, and the fear now gripping the valley, especially with the tourist season just setting in. With cancellations pouring in and shutdowns across towns, this attack may cast a long shadow over the region’s recovery.…Read Less