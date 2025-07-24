What if the next billion-dollar idea wasn’t about making money but about making a difference? In this episode, host Anirban Chowdhury sits down with Varun Aggarwal, deeptech entrepreneur and AI researcher, and Shubham Bansal, a YCombinator alum turned social impact leader. Together, they lead Change Engine, a first-of-its-kind nonprofit accelerator aiming to build 20 nonprofit unicorns in India each impacting over a million lives. They discuss their bold vision for scaling nonprofits with startu…Read Morep-style speed and ambition, expose the cracks in India’s philanthropic funding model, and introduce their latest work, The Playbook for Nonprofit Unicorns, a practical guide to driving large-scale impact. From navigating government systems to using technology for grassroots change, this conversation reimagines what innovation and success can look like in today’s India. Tune in to discover how mission-driven ventures might just be the country’s most powerful engine of change.…Read Less