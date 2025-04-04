The war in Gaza began on October 7th 2023.

Sanaa Kamal watched it happen from her balcony as she drank her morning coffee. That day would be the start of a nightmare for her and her family.

On this episode of Sanaa’s Odyssey, Palestinian freelance journalist Sanaa Kamal tells us what it was like in Gaza when the war began. The rockets being fired from Gaza, as part of the Hamas-led attack, when the Israeli bombs started falling, the first time she was forcibly displaced from her home, and the memories and belongings that she left behind.

Sanaa’s Odyssey is a new five-part series from The New Arab in London, about one women’s tale of survival, her work as a journalist in the most dangerous reporting environment in the world, and her desperate attempt to keep her family together, in the face of a brutal Israeli onslaught.

Sanaa’s Odyssey is written and produced by Hugo Goodridge.

