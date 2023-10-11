MORNING Live’s Gethin Jones has sent fans’ hearts racing after he posted a topless picture – while the BBC show remains off air.

Viewers are used to seeing the Welsh presenter host the breakfast programme every weekday at 9:15 a.m.

3 Morning Live has been pulled off air until October 23rd Credit: BBC

3 Gethin showed off his ripped figure in a topless photo by the sea Credit: instagram

But Morning Live announced it was taking a break last month to make space for Rip Off Britain in the latest BBC schedule shakeup.

Gethin, 45 seems to have been keeping himself busy since.

The star posted a photo of himself on Instagram with a breathtaking sunset behind him.

Standing topless in pink swimming trunks, the TV presenter told his 125k followers that he was contemplating whether to go in to the water.

He captioned the post: “Sunrise this morning! Contemplating the dip. Face says it all! Always worth it…”

Fans swooned over Gethin’s toned abs and fit physique, calling him a “hunk”.

Taking to the comments section, one wrote: “Nice shorts! You look good.”

A second gushed: “Ooh sexy!”

A third wrote: “Pwoah,” with a fire emoji.

A fourth added: “Gosh what a hunk.”

The BBC breakfast show’s official social media account revealed the exact date, Morning Live will return.

They penned to followers: “Morning Live is on a break until Monday 23rd October.”